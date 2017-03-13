SSRIs may reduce risk of revision surgery following total hip or knee replacement

Patients who take selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors , commonly prescribed medications used to treat anxiety and depression, may experience a reduced risk of revision surgery following total hip or total knee replacement , according to new research presented today at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons . Depression, which is common in patients undergoing THR and TKR, has long been associated with poor patient-reported orthopaedic outcomes, higher complication rates, longer hospital stays and increased costs.

