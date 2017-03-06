Seen and Heard: Miss Minnesota goes to Paris
Madeline Van Ert, of Rochester, has had quite the year during her reign as Miss Minnesota, with lots of fun memories and experiences. One of them is the trip she took to Paris last month, at the invitation of Lebanese fashion designer of Haute Couture and ready-to-wear clothing Georges Hobeika, who is the designer of the dress she wore to the Miss America Pageant last fall, the Post-Bulletin reported.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
