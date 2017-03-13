Schaeffer Academy presents 'The King and I'

Schaeffer Academy will present the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical classic "The King and I" this weekend, with more than 60 students in grades 2 through 12 in the cast and crew. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 2700 Schaeffer Lane NE, Rochester.

