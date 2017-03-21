Rochester Ethical Practices Board taking up complaint
Rochester's Ethical Practices Board will meet Wednesday to discuss a complaint that alleges city council member Michael Wojcik used his office to intimidate, libel and defame the CEO of the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust. However, Bari Amadio, the complainant and Trust CEO, is also arguing that half the board should not be allowed to weigh in on her complaint.
