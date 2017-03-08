Rochester couple remodels old house to be energy-efficient home
Ivan and Mary Idso's home on 11th Street NW has been renovated with solar panels and other energy saving technology. Ivan Idso shows off the energy recovery ventilator system that is part of his energy-efficient home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC