Rochester council to revisit liquor sales
The Rochester City Council will revisit discussion of its ordinance governing liquor store sales during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 4th St. SE. The conversation was spurred by state legislation that will allow liquor sales on Sunday starting in July.
