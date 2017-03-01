Rochester council set to tackle Sunday liquor sales
The state Legislature has voted to lift the statewide ban on Sunday liquor sales. But in order to sell on Sunday in Rochester, the city council must also change its ordinance prohibiting Sunday sales.
Title
