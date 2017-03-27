Rochester awarded $3 million for transit

Rochester awarded $3 million for transit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Rochester bus riders will soon be able to take advantage of Sunday and holiday bus service thanks in part to a nearly $3 million grant awarded to the city. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner announced $24 million in grant for greater Minnesota transit on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mar 27 Arndt 2
Don't give a sh-t Mar 14 Alarm Tech 1
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar 1 MNPOSSUM 79
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Crochester MN suxx 82
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec '16 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov '16 Charsi 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC