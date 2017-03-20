Review: Orchestra memorably restages lost, but important, work

Sunday afternoon's concert by the Lyra Baroque Orchestra was, in my opinion, the most important classical music event to take place in Rochester since the Rochester Chamber Music Society put on Igor Stravinsky's L'Histoire du Soldat some years ago. The Lenten matinee was devoted to one work: Carl Heinrich Graun's Der Tod Jesu , a two-part cantata composed in 1755.

