Reeder: An organ donor saved my broth...

Reeder: An organ donor saved my brother's life. We need more of them.

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A donor liver had come through for my brother, Dan, who had been atop the Mayo Clinic 's transplant list for weeks. I didn't want him to die.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't give a sh-t Mar 14 Alarm Tech 1
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar 1 MNPOSSUM 79
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Crochester MN suxx 82
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec '16 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov '16 Charsi 1
Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12) Nov '16 Toogay 11
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC