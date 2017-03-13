Redistricting plan: Retired judges would draw the lines

Rep. Jennifer Schultz, a DFLer from Duluth, has written a bill that would put redistricting in the hands of an independent, five judge panel and out of the hands of legislators. Rep. Jennifer Schultz, a DFLer from Duluth, has written a bill that would put redistricting in the hands of an independent, five judge panel and out of the hands of legislators.

