Reclaim your bedroom: How to get your kids to sleep in their bed

Reclaim your bedroom: How to get your kids to sleep in their bed Has your bed been taken over by small children? Are you exhausted? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nazPGS While you may feel like you're the only parent struggling when it comes to bedtime, you aren't alone, according to Angela Mattke, M.D. in Community Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. "This is a common thing that happens with kids, and there are things [parents] can do to help them, but the approach they decide to use has to be what's going to fit with their family and something they can live with and be consistent with," she said.

