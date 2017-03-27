RCTC students selected for All-Minnesota Academic Team

Spencer Bering, of Rochester, and Lizette Reiland, of Hollywood, Fla., were selected on a review of the leadership and scholarship accomplishments to a team that's made up of 41 students from 22 Minnesota State community and technical colleges. Bering is one of the co-presidents of RCTC's Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter and has been recognized multiple times on the dean's list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.