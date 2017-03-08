Punishment charge ends with probation

A Rochester woman accused of making a child sleep in a closet and striking him with a leather belt has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to malicious punishment of a child. Le'Sha Patrice Boyd, 30, entered the plea Monday in Olmsted County District Court and was immediately sentenced to two years probation and 40 hours of community work service for the gross misdemeanor conviction.

