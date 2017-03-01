Prison time for former UMR professor in child porn case

Christopher Blake Dezutter, a former chemistry professor at the University of Minnesota Rochester who was fired after a 2015 conviction for possession of child pornography, has been sent to prison for more than four years. On Friday, Olmsted County District Court Judge Christina Stevens handed down a prison term of 50 months for Dezutter's conviction on one count of possession of child pornography in the latest case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.