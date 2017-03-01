Pooch, pedal, walk patrol is back for 2017

When officials with the Rochester Police Department launched Dog Walker Watch as a new crime awareness program for the city in 2014, they weren't sure how the pilot project would go. Nearly three years later, it's been so successful in reporting suspicious activity, catching prowlers, burglars and kids in parks after hours that the program has expanded to bicyclers - Pedal Patrol - and daily walkers - Foot Patrol.

