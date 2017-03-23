Our View: With public funding or without, we need art
Rochester artist Cassandra Buck, pictured here with her daughter Fiona Gaffron, is the founder of Gallery 24, which hopes to raise money for new exhibition space. Rochester artist Cassandra Buck, pictured here with her daughter Fiona Gaffron, is the founder of Gallery 24, which hopes to raise money for new exhibition space.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
