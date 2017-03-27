Our View: Public art report is only a starting point
Fairly or not, the long gestation period for the proposed Public Art Master Plan for Rochester raised expectations for something extraordinary. Maybe it will lead to something extraordinary down the road, but the presentation to the Rochester City Council Monday by the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust , while not deflating, certainly put the excitement on hold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC