Our View: Public art report is only a starting point

Fairly or not, the long gestation period for the proposed Public Art Master Plan for Rochester raised expectations for something extraordinary. Maybe it will lead to something extraordinary down the road, but the presentation to the Rochester City Council Monday by the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust , while not deflating, certainly put the excitement on hold.

