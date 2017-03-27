Our View: Projects large and small are building DMC
Among the major developments ahead in 2017 with DMC: The expected construction of the 13-story Alatus luxury apartment tower on Second Street Southwest. The site is at lower right in this aerial photo, looking east toward downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|22 hr
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC