One arrested after alleged armed robbery

A man who was convicted in 2010 of attempted second-degree intentional murder is behind bars this morning, accused of participating in an armed assault. Emanuel Chol Alfred, 24, of Rochester, was arrested Saturday afternoon at 6520 Clarkia Drive NW; he's expected to be arraigned today on possible felony charges of terroristic threats, first-degree robbery and fifth-degree assault.

