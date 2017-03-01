Most older women don't get bone tests...

Most older women don't get bone tests after hip fractures

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

"Osteoporosis screening after hip fracture is so important because there are a number of highly effective and relatively low-risk treatments available that can substantially reduce future fracture risk," said lead study author Catherine Gillespie of the AARP Public Policy Research Institute and George Washington University in Washington, D.C. For the study, researchers examined insurance data on medical care and prescription use for 8,359 women over 50 who had a hip fracture between 2008 and 2013. More than half of the women in the study were at least 80 years old when they first fractured their hip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar 1 MNPOSSUM 79
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb 15 Cragar 2
News Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Crochester MN suxx 82
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec '16 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov '16 Charsi 1
Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12) Nov '16 Toogay 11
News Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly Nov '16 Rochester Grandma 10
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC