Most older women don't get bone tests after hip fractures
"Osteoporosis screening after hip fracture is so important because there are a number of highly effective and relatively low-risk treatments available that can substantially reduce future fracture risk," said lead study author Catherine Gillespie of the AARP Public Policy Research Institute and George Washington University in Washington, D.C. For the study, researchers examined insurance data on medical care and prescription use for 8,359 women over 50 who had a hip fracture between 2008 and 2013. More than half of the women in the study were at least 80 years old when they first fractured their hip.
