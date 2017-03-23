Minnesota marijuana oil sent to New York stirs anger

Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on one of the state's medical marijuana companies whose former executives have been charged with illegally shipping $500,000 of marijuana oils to New York, pushing legislation allowing regulators to revoke the manufacturer's license and levy a huge fine. County prosecutors last month charged two top executives at Minnesota Medical Solutions, which has a Rochester office at 3546 East Circle Drive NE, with two felonies, alleging that they collaborated in late 2015 to ship more than 5 kilograms of concentrated marijuana oil from Minnesota to New York, where a subsidiary company faced a product shortfall ahead of New York's January 2016 start to legal sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.