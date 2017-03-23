Minnesota marijuana oil sent to New Y...

Minnesota marijuana oil sent to New York stirs anger

8 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on one of the state's medical marijuana companies whose former executives have been charged with illegally shipping $500,000 of marijuana oils to New York, pushing legislation allowing regulators to revoke the manufacturer's license and levy a huge fine. County prosecutors last month charged two top executives at Minnesota Medical Solutions, which has a Rochester office at 3546 East Circle Drive NE, with two felonies, alleging that they collaborated in late 2015 to ship more than 5 kilograms of concentrated marijuana oil from Minnesota to New York, where a subsidiary company faced a product shortfall ahead of New York's January 2016 start to legal sales.

