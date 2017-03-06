Minneapolis-St. Paul metro, central, southern, and southeastern Minnesota under tornado watch
Just after 2:40 p.m., the National Weather Service's Twin Cities branch issued a tornado watch for an area extending across almost the entire southern half of the state, reaching from Alexandria in the west to Winona in the east. Those boundaries mean the watch includes Minneapolis, St. Paul, the whole surrounding Twin Cities metro area, plus St. Cloud, Mankato, and Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC