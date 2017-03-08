Mayo Clinic kicks off $217M, 5-year h...

Mayo Clinic kicks off $217M, 5-year hospital expansion

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY MARCH 12 AND THEREAFTER - This Feb. 17, 2017 photo shows the Saint Marys Hospital campus of Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Mayo Clinic is kicking off a $217 million, five-year "domino effect" of expansion and renovation projects on its Saint Marys Hospital campus.

