Mayo CEO: Expansion will build revenue
Mayo Clinic CEO John Noseworthy says Mayo's investment in new infrastructure in Rochester will be key in generating revenue and cutting costs while Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements to the health system decline. Mayo and Rochester are on the eve of getting some help from the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC