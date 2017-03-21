Man 'stomped' into critical condition

Man 'stomped' into critical condition

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition today after authorities say another man stomped him in the head multiple times Monday night. Rochester police responded about 9 p.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Street Southeast after several witnesses called 911 to report the assault.

