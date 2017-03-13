Man sentenced to jail time for home burglaries
A man accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of electronics and jewelry from a pair of Rochester homes has been sentenced to 40 days in jail and placed on probation for 10 years. Andrew Patrick Zavala, 21, was charged in September in Olmsted County District Court with two counts of felony second-degree burglary.
