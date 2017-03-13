Man faces 11 charges after car, foot chase
A Rochester man accused of driving - then running - away from police officers who were trying to arrest him will appear next week in Olmsted County District Court. Calvin Cooliage Reavers, 44, has been charged with one count each of second- and third-degree controlled substance sales, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and two counts of being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, all felonies.
