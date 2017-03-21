Man arrested twice in 24 hours
A Rochester man arrested Thursday after a routine traffic stop - then released Friday after posting $250 bond - was re-arrested Friday evening on felony burglary charges. Panh Rick Thavong, 43, of Rochester, first was taken into custody shortly before midnight Thursday, when an officer on patrol near 20th Street and Third Avenue Southeast initiated a traffic stop.
