Lyra, guests to present once-popular Passion

One of the most popular Easter-season music pieces of the 18th century will be revived and performed by the Lyra Baroque Orchestra and guest artists at 4 p.m. March 19 at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW, Rochester. Carl Heinrich Graun's "The Death of Christ," premiered in 1755 and immediately became the most performed Passion of the next 100 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.