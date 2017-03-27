'In a fight for our lives'
A press conference is held Thursday afternoon at Ability Building Center in Rochester to address a staffing shortage for services provided to people with disabilities, which has reached crisis proportions and threatens to close doors at residential homes and significantly reduce day service programs in Rochester. Ability Building Center staff member Krys Zahradnik, left, assists client Jim Odland with bulk mail Thursday at ABC in Rochester.
