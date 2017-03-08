Herkimer To Compete In NCAA Junior Co...

Herkimer To Compete In NCAA Junior College Championship Tournament

WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The Herkimer College men's basketball team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Championship tournament in Rochester, Minnesota, March 16th to the 18th. The third-seeded Generals will tip-off the tournament versus number 6 seed Nassau at 1:00.

