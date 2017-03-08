Heard on the Street: Vanity to close its doors here and elsewhere
Fargo, N.D.-based Vanity announced this week tat it's closing all of it 137 stores nationwide, after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month. The youthful women's fashion chain has 13 Minnesota stores.
