Heard on the Street: Still no word on plans for ex-Michaels project

Seven months after Chicago developers purchased the ex-Michaels restaurant buildings in downtown Rochester, there still is no word on what the plans are for the site. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors , of Illinois, paid $5.5 million in August 2016 for the amalgam of the empty buildings that once housed Rochester's popular Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street.

