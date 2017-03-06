Heard on the Street: Merchants Bank brings together Rochester leaders for advisory board

IAZ008>010-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032>034-041- 081700- /O.NEW.KARX.WI.Y.0002.170308T0849Z-170308T1800Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted- Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson-La Crosse- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, and La Crosse 249 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.