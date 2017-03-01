Governor Dayton to Spend 1 More Day at Mayo After Prostate Surgery
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will spend one more day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. Spokesman Linden Zakula on Saturday said that the governor's surgery was a success and the surgeon found no sign that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate.
