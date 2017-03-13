Got discipline? Thank a music teacher

Basia Vander Zaden, right, works with Silvia Mueller, 12, of Chatfield, during piano lessons Monday, March 13, 2017, at Vander Zaden's home in St. Charles. Basia Vander Zaden, right, works with Silvia Mueller, 12, of Chatfield, during piano lessons Monday, March 13, 2017, at Vander Zaden's home in St. Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.