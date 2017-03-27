Five men charged in home invasion
Two more people are in custody today, bringing to five the number of arrests made after a home invasion last weekend. Elijah Sandre Hollins and Andre Kinwan Davenport, both 19, join Donte Andre Wilkins, 19, Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 18, and Elliott Mohammad Norwood Jr., also 18, as suspects in the incident that was reported about 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
