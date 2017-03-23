Ex-Twins leader says DMC on track
Jerry Bell, the former president of the Minnesota Twins, has been part of Rochester's Destination Medical Center initiative since it was launched in 2013. Bell, who worked with the Twins for 23 years and served as president from 1987 to 2002, serves on the private DMC Economic Development Agency board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC