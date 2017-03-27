Next week, in Part 2 of this special report on Destination Medical Center, we'll cover how DMC-related growth is affecting the greater Rochester region and how area cities and counties are planning for its effect on housing, workforce and transportation. "DMC: Transforming the Region" will update the work of organizations such as Journey to Growth, which is working with area cities and community leaders to prepare for that growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.