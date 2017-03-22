DMC tops investment threshold

First Avenue Flats, a $4.9 million, 68-unit, affordable-housing apartment complex at First Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest, is one of several projects to help DMC exceed its $200 million private investment threshold, freeing millions in state assistance. First Avenue Flats, a $4.9 million, 68-unit, affordable-housing apartment complex at First Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest, is one of several projects to help DMC exceed its $200 million private investment threshold, freeing millions in state assistance.

