Disruptive bus passenger charged with felonies
A man accused of causing trouble on a public city bus has been charged with a pair of felonies, court records show. William Joseph Bush, 52, of Rochester, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court, where he faces one count each of interfering in the operation of a transit vehicle and distracting driver/endangering passengers of a transit vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC