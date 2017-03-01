Dayton undergoes surgery at Mayo Clinic

PUBLISHED As former President Ronald Reagan left Rochester in 1989 on a private plane following brain surgery, he doffed his cap, showing his half-shaved head, much to the dismay of first lady Nancy Reagan. PUBLISHED As former President Ronald Reagan left Rochester in 1989 on a private plane following brain surgery, he doffed his cap, showing his half-shaved head, much to the dismay of first lady Nancy Reagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.