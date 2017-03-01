Dayton heads for surgery after prostate cancer diagnosis
Dayton revealed his diagnosis just a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address last month. His doctors at Mayo Clinic in Rochester have said the cancer was caught early and is treatable.
