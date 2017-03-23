Council to review public art master plan

During the weekly committee of the whole meeting at 3:30 p.m. in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE, the council will receive a copy of the public art master plan prepared for the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust. The city provided half the $30,000 needed for Forecast Public Art to produce a 98-page report aimed at identifying an opportunity to focus on public art in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.