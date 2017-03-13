Concerts feature poems set to music

Concerts feature poems set to music

Works by seven regional and national poets have been set to music by Rochester composer David Kassler, and will be performed in concerts March 24 and 26. The concerts will be performed by a 30-voice chamber choir conducted by Kassler, and musicians David Shaffer-Gottschalk on piano and Stephen Pelkey on cello. The seven choral pieces are settings by Kassler of poems by Jana A. Bouma and Meredith Cook, both of Blue Earth; Robert Hedin of Red Wing; Audrey Kletscher Helbling of Faribault; John Reinhard of Owatonna; Michael Waters, of Ocean, N.J.; and the late Janelle Hawkridge, of Winnebago.

