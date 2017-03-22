Chatfield native experiences life-changing mission trip to Belize
SUBMITTED PHOTO Gretchen Forbes, a native of Chatfield, and a boy from Belize help at a church clinic during a recent mission trip to Belize. She was helping distribute reading glasses at the time and joked that he was "helping" by taking tags off of the reading glasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC