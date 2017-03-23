Boy battling cancer reunited with his...

Boy battling cancer reunited with his teddy bear

Read more: Post-Bulletin

Aiden Remme, 5, of Brewster, Minn. lost his teddy bear at Mayo Clinic. After a hospital employee recovered the bear, a police officer "escorted" Teddy back to his loving owner's arms on Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester, MN

