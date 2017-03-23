Best way to slow aging? Exercise. But not just any kind. - Sun, 26 Mar 2017 PST
A new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism noted that any kind of exercise is better than none, but it's the high-intensity interval training that does best in reversing age-related changes at the cellular level. Though this works for people of all ages, it seems to offer more benefits to older people.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar 14
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
