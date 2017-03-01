Academic notebook
Woodson Kindergarten Center Principal Jessica Cabeen has been named a finalist for the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal award . Now, in its 34th year, the National Distinguished Principal program seeks "to recognize the outstanding leadership of a principals and their commitment to creating successful learning communities," according to Gail Connelly, executive director of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
